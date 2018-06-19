National charity is serving up free family tennis sessions in Bexhill

With Wimbledon just around the corner National sports charity ‘Tennis For Free’ has served up an ace by investing in a year-long programme of free tennis sessions.

They are hoping hundreds of people across Rother and Hastings can make a racquet at Bexhill’s Egerton Park.

In an exciting partnership with the Rother District Council, Tennis For Free will help provide free coach-led tennis sessions for all the family. The official launch will be Saturday June 23 between 11am-12:30pm and everyone is welcome.

You don’t need a racquet or a ball as all equipment is provided free of charge.

Local tennis coach and lead site organiser Adam Field, an ex-Great Britain wheelchair tennis player said: “We are all very excited to welcome Tennis For Free to Egerton Park.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for all members of the local community to get into the spirit of trying tennis for either the first time or to dust off the cobwebs and try again.

“The courts look great, the good weather is finally here, and we look forward to welcoming local people to the free sessions.

“You can bring your own racquet if you wish, but don’t worry all equipment is provided and as the name suggests, everything is free!”

Tennis For Free is a registered charity founded by comedian Tony Hawks and fashion executive Patrick Hollwey.

It aims to provide healthy, vibrant local tennis communities for free on public park tennis courts creating new tennis players of all ages and backgrounds and showing that tennis can be enjoyed by all.

Tennis For Free CEO, Paul Jessop said: “Egerton Park is one of many sites we are opening across the South of England. All our sessions are very well suited to the whole family coming down and all playing tennis at the same time. There are no catches, all equipment is provided.

“The sessions are perfect for that first taste of tennis or for getting back into the game in a fun and relaxed manner but with all equipment provided and coaches in attendance to help out. We hope many people, of all ages and abilities, will come and join us at the Saturday sessions.”

Sign up for Tennis For Free Egerton Park now at www.tennisforfree.com.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)