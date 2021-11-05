Fire breaks out at Hastings home

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews were sent to the scene in Farley Bank just after noon.

Firefighters spent several hours tackling the blaze.

A spokesman for ESFRS said: “We were mobilised yesterday to a house fire in Farley Bank, Hastings, at 12.05pm.

The scene of the fire. Picture by Alan Love SUS-210511-115246001

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet and 1-in-7 foam to tackle the fire.