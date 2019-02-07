New Bexhill business will create employment says Mayor

Bexhill Mayor Cllr Azad was honoured to open a new Bexhill branch of Commercial Vehicle Contracts in Sackville Road last week.

The Sussex based company is an established independent provider of business van leasing solutions.

Cllr Azad said: “I would like to thank James and the rest of the team for inviting me down to officially open the branch .

“It is great to see a new company moving into the area, providing not only vehicles services for our businesses and residents but also providing much needed employment opportunities for the local people. I would like to wish them every success.”

James Nixon, from the company, said: “We provide a comprehensive service throughout the duration of your agreement, we will handle the sourcing of the financial product and the vehicle, as well as managing the communication between you, the dealer, the garage and the funder throughout the agreement, helping to ensure any problems are resolved swiftly and effectively, without causing disruption to you.”

