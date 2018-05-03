New care group for disabled adults neeeding a home

A new support group for disabled adults is being set up following the recent closure of important local care and respite charity ARRCC.

The new organisation, called Encompass Care, has been established by local woman Irna Mortlock, who previously worked for ARRCC

Encompass Care is a not for profit organisation that has been formed to offer social gatherings, arts, workshops, therapies and outings for physically disabled and sensory impaired adults in the Rye area.

Local support and offers of funding have been amazing, and Ecompass will be applying for charitable status as soon as they can find permanent premises. They completely understand the difficult position that ESCC find themselves in with regard to the Rye Creative Centre, and have applied to rent premises there. Although, if they are offered space, it possibly won’t be for some time.

Irna said: “To continue to offer a safe, friendly and interesting day, Encompass Care has to find a ‘Home’,

“I met with most of the ex ARRCC Members last Friday.

We had a wonderful reunion, it’s been two very long weeks since they had seen each other. They said they want to keep together in familiar surroundings, so they can continue with our arts projects, workshops and outings. They said their partners/carers desperately need their respite. They said they need stability and familiarity to build our confidence, so they can explore new experiences

“When I told them that Encompass has hired Winchelsea Beach Village Hall they all put their names down to come even though, at the moment we can’t offer transport.” If you can help email encompassrye@gmail.com.

