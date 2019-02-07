New Met Office warning for Sussex as strong gusting winds set to return

Another Met Office warning for strong gusting winds across East and West Sussex has been issued for tomorrow (Friday February 8) and Saturday.

Following last night’s gusts of up to 40mph, the Met Office has issued the latest warning from noon tomorrow until 6pm on Saturday.

There will be an added problem as heavy showers are also forecast.

The Met Office says: “Gales will become widespread later on Friday, persisting well into Saturday whilst becoming more westerly.

“Whilst some places may miss the worst of the winds, inland gusts of 50mph are expected quite widely.

“Winds will gradually ease on Saturday.

“In addition, bands of heavy rain sweeping eastwards on Friday in particular will present an additional hazard.”

The Met Office forecast for next week is that it will start largely dry, bright and frosty with fairly settled conditions.

Southern and eastern areas will have a good deal of dry and often bright weather although overnight fog may become increasingly likely.

After a cold start most places should see temperatures around where we would expect for early February but with overnight frosts likely across central and southeastern areas.

In these parts generally colder conditions may begin to develop again.