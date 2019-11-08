Not surprised at Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd’s action

From: Henry Paul, Gensing Road, St Leonards-on-Sea

It is not at all surprising that our MP, Amber Rudd, will not be standing again at the forthcoming election; she had no hope of winning the seat. Her slim majority in the 2017 election, and her behaviour in the House of Commons voting against her own party and thus helping to delay Brexit has alienated her to a great many of the local electorate.

Despite saying that she will not do so, I would not be surprised, though, if she runs away to seek another constituency to try her luck at.