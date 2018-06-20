Nursery has great new play tunnel thanks to supporter

Children at Rye’s Ferry Road Nursery are enjoying a fabulous new play tunnel which has been created by local man and nursery supporter James Haddock.

And the nursery says it is super proud to show off their latest new acquisition in the garden.

Rye Nursery Play Tunnel SUS-180620-124627001

Children were able to watch the development of this fantastic addition over the last few weeks as James donated his spare time as and when he could.

Nursery manager Sharron said: ‘“We are incredibly lucky to have such great outdoor space for the children to play and learn and the tunnel will no doubt create endless opportunities for learning but most importantly for fun!”

The tunnel installation comes just in time for the nursery’s annual Duck Race fundraiser on Saturday 23rd June 23.

The event, which sees hundreds of yellow plastic ducks released on the River Tillingham, has become something of a Rye institution over the year. Everyone is welcome to attend, buy a duck and watch them travel under the bridge, fighting for one of the top three places to win a great cash prize.

There will be stalls, food, raffles, and activities, including face painting and hook a duck, inside the nursery from 12pm after the ducks are launched with an opportunity to see the new tunnel and the plans for the exciting extension building project.

Pop along to the nursery, in Ferry Road, between 12-3pm to share in with the fun.

Ferry Road Nursery is open Monday - Friday from 8am - 6pm, for 50 weeks a year.

The purpose-built nursery with lift and good access to facilities as well as an outside safety surfaced area and large field with shady trees.

For more details please contact the nursery on 01797 226992.

