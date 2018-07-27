Observer office moves to new premises

The Rye Observer and Battle Observer team has moved to a new office.

The editorial, advertising and newspaper sales departments are now based at the Creative Media Centre, on Robertson Street.

Gary Shipton, Editorial Director and Editor, said: “The Hastings Observer series has always been at the heart of the communities it serves – but historically we have not been located in the centre of our main town of Hastings. I am delighted we have now been able to put that right. The new offices in the Creative Media Centre, close to the station and all the bustle of Hastings, are simply perfect and underline our commitment to our ever growing readership both on-line and in print.”

All correspondence for this newspaper should now be addressed to: Rye Observer, Third Floor, Creative Media Centre, 45 Robertson Street, Hastings, TN34 1HL. The telephone numbers remain the same – so call 01424 854242 to contact the newsroom.

We can also be reached on email at rye.battle@jpress.co.uk or via social media – either on Facebook

@RyeandBattleObserver or on Twitter @RyeObs or @BattleObs.

To enquire about placing a family announcement, call 0207 023 7930.

For public notices, call 0207 023 7931.

For more contact details, visit the Rye and Battle Observer website at https://www.ryenadbattleobserver.co.uk/contact-us.