Grab your broomsticks for a game of Quidditch

Muggles can now experience a game usually only played in the wizarding world as Quidditch comes to Sussex.

The fictional sport created by JK Rowling in her Harry Potter series has been bought to life by Fizzbox.com, which delivers group activities in Brighton.

Quidditch is described as 'a magical mix of rugby, dodgeball and rollerball' and requires not only stamina but speed and concentration – so it's not for the faint hearted!

Fizzbox said the game is perfect for team-building exercise, birthday celebration or stag and hen do.

A Fizzbox spokesperson said: "Each player is given their very own broomstick which is essential for them to ‘fly’ around the pitch. The aim of the game is to score as many points as possible by getting the Quaffle through the hoop. It is the job of the Chasers and Keepers to stop the opposing team from scoring by using their Bludgers.

"The game wouldn’t be complete without the Golden Snitch. One player will be nominated as the special Golden Snitch and whoever can catch them first will win the bonus points for their team.

"This game is definitely a must for all wizardry or witch film buffs and of course any die-hard Potter fans who enjoy a no holds barred sporting hour."

Fizzbox offers Quidditch activities at £28 per person for an hour game.

To find out more, visit: www.fizzbox.com