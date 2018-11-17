This is how an 'escaped horse' made Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman late for a meeting today

Huw Merriman not only has to deal with Brexit today but also apparently an escaped horse.

The Bexhill and Battle MP was on his way to a 7.45am breakfast meeting when an 'escaped horse' blocked his way.

The MP said on Twitter: "The 7.45am Bexhill breakfast participants are not going to believe my story of ‘late due to using my car to contain escaped horse on main road’ to Battle so sending evidence...."

Mr Merriman did indeed provide evidence, posting a picture of several people trying to assist the horse.

