This is how long freezing fog and frost will last in the South of England as cold snap hits

This week will see temperatures plummet, as a cold spell brings below-freezing conditions to the South of England.

Today (January 2) will be “A cold, rather cloudy day with isolated light showers, more especially towards the Kent coast,” said the Met Office.

“However, some limited bright spells [are] likely in the west. There will be a moderate breeze in the east, but winds lighter towards the west. Maximum temperature 7C.

“It will probably continue largely cloudy with further isolated showers towards the Kent coast, and the risk of any frost and fog patches limited to the west.”

The minimum temperature is expected to be -1C.

Thursday will still be cold and rather cloudy, “more especially in the east with isolated coastal showers for Kent, but perhaps a better chance of some bright or sunny spells developing elsewhere. Maximum temperature 6C.”

Friday and Saturday will see a greater risk of overnight frost and fog patches, “which could be slow to lift”, while Sunday will be “probably cloudier and less cold with frost and fog risk reduced”.

Long-term forecast

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “The second week of the New Year starts mainly settled,” said the Met Office.

“Most places look to be dry with sunny spells after frosty starts, although some fog patches may be slow to clear. The far north and northwest may be cloudier with some drizzle over the hills.

“There is a risk of some hill snow in the north, but perhaps to lower levels at times too. It will be rather cold to start, but temperatures will probably recover closer to average with some milder interludes.”

The second half of January is set to see wet and windy conditions, with cooler temperatures also likely to continue.

According to the Met Office, the second half of this month is “likely [to] start unsettled across most areas at first, with perhaps heavy rain and gales at times, especially in the north, where severe gales are possible.

“Hill snow is also possible, as well as snow to lower levels at times in the north. By the third week of January there is then an increased likelihood of a change to much colder weather generally, bringing an enhanced risk of frost, fog and snow.

“These conditions may then continue to the end of the month, but some milder, wet and windy interludes also remain possible throughout this period.”