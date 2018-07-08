Old Town gardens open for hospice

Always a favourite during the St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens season is the delightfully quaint collection of gardens in Hastings Old Town.

The beautiful seven gardens, including that of Garden Designer Paul Ridley open to the public again this year on Tuesday July 17 from 10.30am – 4pm.

One of the gardens will opening for the first time since 2014 with new owners.

From secret walled gardens, climbing roses and inside-out paraphernalia such as mirrors and picture frames, to gardens with splendid views across the whole of the Old Town - this stop on the calendar is not to be missed.

Entry to these stunning gardens is £6, refreshments are available at St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church Hall, where a host of stall holders will also be displaying some fabulous items for sale.

The St Michael’s Hospice open garden season sees a number of beautiful gardens throughout Hastings and Rother and is an important annual fund raiser for the hospice.

For more information, call Felicity on 01424 457959 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com.

St Michael’s Hospice provides holistic care and support for all those throughout Hastings and Rother affected by a progressive life-limiting illness or bereavement. They need £12,000 a day to run the services.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)