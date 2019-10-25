Older people still contribute

From: Elizabeth Skelton, Marianne Park, Hastings

I am in complete agreement with a previous correspondent about the biggest threat to our planet being the rise in population, breeding, as he called it. (See David Attenborough’s warning on this).

However, I take issue with his implication that retired people are some sort of parasite on the state. Many of us are still contributing to the economy by the taxes we pay on our hard earned pensions from our working lives, on which we had already paid taxes.