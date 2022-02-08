One person taken to hospital after collision between lorry and car in St Leonards
Emergency services were called to a collision between a lorry and a car in St Leonards this morning (February 8).
Police, paramedics and firefighters arrived at the scene on the Battle Road, near the junction with Menzies Road, in Silverhill, at around 8am.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “One person was released from a vehicle and handed over in the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAMB).”
The person was treated at the scene before being taken to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings with injuries, including a suspected arm injury, said a spokesperson for SECAMB.
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.
Battle Road was closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.
A spokesperson for Stagecoach South East said one of its buses was stuck in the road closure. They said all bus services scheduled to use Battle Road will be diverted via Sedlescombe Road North and Old Harrow Road until further notice.