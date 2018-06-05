Open garden raises £1k for charity

An Open Garden Day in Crowhurst, raised more than £1,000 for the Senlac Rotary Yellowmen of Kadongdong project.

The event, held on Saturday, June 2, was hosted by Amanda and Bill Jones. Around 100 people visited their stunning garden at Torfield, Forward Lane, Crowhurst.

African stall at the Senlac Rotary Open Garden Day, Crowhurst SUS-180506-095042001

Not only did visitors enjoy the splendid garden but also supported Senlac’s Yellowmen who visit the Pokot region in north-west Kenya twice a year. They build or refurbish clinics, schools and help to develop medical and educational services in the area.

This was the fourth year that Amanda and Bill have supported the Yellowmen by opening their garden. Small secluded paths wind through rhododendrons, azaleas and acers with roses and many other shrubs filling the beds. Bill says it is a labour of love and passion. “I particularly liked one plant but the only way to make room for it was take away some lawn!” he said.

An African shop, bar, tea and cake stall encouraged visitors to sit and enjoy the warm, sunny day. Yellowmen organiser, Eddie McCall, says the event was a great success. “Thanks to Amanda and Bill, those who donated raffle prizes, all the helpers, and Crowhurst Drama Group for their generous donation. The money raised will help us in our efforts to help the Pokot people.”

Senlac Rotary draws members from, and serves, Bexhill, Hastings, Battle and Rother areas. The club meets on Wednesday evenings normally at the Cooden Beach Hotel, Bexhill. For more information on Rotary or the Yellowmen visit: www.senlacrotary.org.uk or www.yellowmen.org.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer Series paper by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet.

To save money on your Observer Series paper simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk).