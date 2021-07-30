Tap water is a vaulable resource - use it wisely

Water comes out of our taps clean and we flush litres of it down our loos perhaps without thinking but did you know according to the United Nations, 2.3 billion people live in water stressed countries?

Children are amongst those worst affected by water scarcity because they are more vulnerable to diseases linked to dirty water.

Only 3 per cent of the earth’s water is fresh water and two thirds of that is trapped in ice caps.

Agriculture uses 72 per cent of all water usage, human communities 16 per cent and industry 12 per cent according to the UN.

The production of 1 kilogram of beef requires approximately 15000 litres of water.

Water – we take it for granted: is it not time we valued water more highly?