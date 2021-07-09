Bexhill needs a Waitrose, not another Aldi
From: Polly Gray, Colebrooke Road, Bexhill-on-Sea
In my view, in Bexhill we do not need another Aldi, we have a very good one in London Road, and there is also a much larger one in Bexhill Road, St Leonards.
We also have Lidl, Sainsbury’s. Tescos and the Co-op, as well as the M&S foodstore.
What is missing is a higher quality store, such as Waitrose.
There is ample space in Wainwright Road, currently rented on a short term rent by a firm selling sheds, which was, I believe, originally intended for the supermarket Morrisons, until they pulled out.
A Waitrose in this position, in the town centre would be a welcome addition which would complement our present range of stores.
