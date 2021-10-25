Hastings Week 2021: Order of 1066 Award. Photo by Kevin Boorman. This year's winner is Bill Wicking. SUS-211017-083441001

On behalf of Hastings Winkle Club, I would like to say how delighted we are that Bill Wicking, a stalwart ‘winkler,’has been honoured with the 1066 Award. This prestigious award was presented to Bill in Hastings Town Hall on Hastings Day, October 14th.

The 1066 Award is given each year to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding service to our town. None could be more deserving than Bill Wicking. Bill has shown not only dedication to our historic Hastings Winkle Club but to Hastings Old Town Carnival and of course to the Borough Bonfire Society. There are indeed many more examples of Bill’s work in our community.

Bill is quite simply a ‘living legend’ amongst all who know him far more widely than within our Club and even if you don’t know him personally, chances are that you will have benefitted and/or enjoyed the ‘ fruits of his labours.’

Thank you Bill and I am sure that we are not alone in recognizing that all your extensive legacy of work has always had the aim of brightening up our lives. Hastings owes you a great debt of gratitude.

Congratulations on being the 2021 Hastings 1066 Award recipient.’