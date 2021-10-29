Lateral Flow Testing. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) PPP-211203-130213003

I know people tend to have short memories these days but remember the scandal of a couple of weeks ago when a lab made errors in processing 43000 results of PCR tests. It seems to have been brushed under the carpet completely. However I wanted to remind people of a few facts.

First the company Immensa and its sister company, Dante, had not been accredited to perform that work by the UK agency, UKAS, who is responsible for accreditation.

Second, Immensa was only set up in May 2020, i.e. after Covid had hit this country yet it received £170 m of Government contracts (your and my money) for test and trace.

Third the Sun on Sunday found evidence that Immensa workers were brawling, sleeping, playing football and drinking on duty while working at the firm’s Wolverhampton lab. The government said at the time it took “evidence of misconduct extremely seriously”.

Fourth, several UK universities offered to do this testing work at minimal costs but they were refused by the Department of Health

Fifth, it has just been revealed today that Immensa is still carrying on testing. How? It is acting as a subcontractor for its sister company Dante.

Can you really trust this Government to cope with the continuing Covid crisis?