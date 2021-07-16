How to be British: What would you say makes someone more patriotic?
From: Steve Barrass, High Street, Ticehurst
I would be interested to know which individual your readers think is the true nationalist. Is it the one with the naked torso wrapped in St George’s flag shouting abuse at the opponents? Or the one who believes their patriotic duty is to distract the opponent’s goalkeeper with a laser pen?
Or the one who signs an international agreement then promptly breaks it? Or the one who believes in fairness, tolerance, justice, truthfulness and honesty, and tries to live to these standards? Or the one from a poor background who publicly supports others in need?
