Electric vehicle charging points.

Cllr Field (A Lib Dem Perspective, Observer, Friday August 6, 2021) hits the nail on the head. Cllr Redstone (Opinion, same edition) hits himself on the head. He hears ‘no detail about how this could be done’.

Well, here are a couple of suggestions. Make it a strategic planning requirement that all new buildings be energy neutral; the technology of sustainable power generation is well established and should be as much an expectation of any new home as a bathroom and an internet connection. Next, ensure that all ESCC locations, and others with Council contact, have plenty electric vehicle charging points available for use by the public.

If ‘budgets’ are the block, let’s hear the ESCC Conservatives loudly cajole this Conservative Government to put its money where its mouth is; it found its magic money tree with the covid emergency, the climate emergency is worse. Cllr Redstone shared a suggestion of ‘greenwashing’ by Rother DC – well if they need any lessons in greenwashing they can just look to No.10 Downing Street.