Ships are too small to make any difference to sea levels
From: Stephen Gray, St Mary’s Villas, Battle
Monday, 30th August 2021, 7:03 am
Has Gordon Downey heard the phrase ‘a drop in the ocean’?
The effect of ships’ displacement on sea levels is so small as to be incalculable. Likewise solid volume added to the sea bed from volcanic action or coastal erosion.
Sea levels are rising because of melting glaciers.
