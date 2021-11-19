The Palace of Westminster, which houses the the House of Lords and the House of Commons in the Houses of Parliament. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

A Google search of ‘corrupt’ and convicted MPs since 1900 by Steve Barrass (‘Integrity in public life’ , Observer, November 12) would have discovered that the Conservatives are relative angels compared to the Lib-Dem and Labour parties.

The best way to restore democracy and integrity to Parliament is to abolish the party Whip and allow MPs to truly represent their constituents through local referenda. Though judging by Brexit, the Lib-Dems or Labour would not respect the result!

As to lobbying, surely he hasn’t forgotten Labour’s historic association, funding from and lobbying for the Trades Unions? I see no problem with declared lobbying or second jobs (let the constituents decide), after all MPs returning to their former trade/profession (especially doctors) need to be kept up to date. Indeed, everyone should have two jobs - one to pay the bills; the other to maintain their sanity in the real world! Think of the extra tax and pension.