The Government’s Green Homes Grant was launched in September 2020 promising to upgrade 600,000 homes, with vouchers of up to £10,000 to make homes more energy efficient or replace old boilers. However, it was scrapped just six months later. There was also no replacement scheme announced in the recent Budget, meaning homeowners are being left with no direct support for green home improvements.

Figures uncovered by the Liberal Democrats show just how the scheme has failed families in our area. Just 85 energy efficiency measures have been installed in homes in Rother under the Green Homes Grant scheme. Of these only 19 were for low income households.

So we can rightly accuse the Government of abandoning families facing soaring energy prices this winter and condemning them to wallet-busting heating bills in future.

The Government must show the UK is a global leader in tackling climate change by launching an emergency programme to insulate our homes, reduce emissions and slash heating bills.

Following a fortnight of talk talk at COP 26, we need action to end fuel poverty now and make sure that families in Rother are not forced to choose between heating and eating.