A couple kill a child, and we blame social workers. “Ticketless, drunken and drugged-up thugs” cause a “day of national shame” at the Euro 2020 Final, yet we blame police and organisers. As the cost of living surges post-Brexit, it’s the spiteful reaction of the EU elite not our own fault for voting ‘Leave’. When our ‘oven-ready’ Withdrawal Agreement turns out to be simultaneously half-baked and burnt to a cinder, Her Majesty’s Government calls Brussels intransigent. President Biden cancels Trump’s steel tariffs for the EU but not the UK but the Government’s pretends it has nothing to do with its nonsense approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol. When people die when trying to cross the Channel, we blame the French for not stopping them, or worse, lifeboat volunteers for trying to save them.