The idea that the UK could in any meaningful way ‘take back control’ was always fanciful at best
From: Steve Barrass, High Street, Ticehurst
A couple kill a child, and we blame social workers. “Ticketless, drunken and drugged-up thugs” cause a “day of national shame” at the Euro 2020 Final, yet we blame police and organisers. As the cost of living surges post-Brexit, it’s the spiteful reaction of the EU elite not our own fault for voting ‘Leave’. When our ‘oven-ready’ Withdrawal Agreement turns out to be simultaneously half-baked and burnt to a cinder, Her Majesty’s Government calls Brussels intransigent. President Biden cancels Trump’s steel tariffs for the EU but not the UK but the Government’s pretends it has nothing to do with its nonsense approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol. When people die when trying to cross the Channel, we blame the French for not stopping them, or worse, lifeboat volunteers for trying to save them.
The idea that the UK could in any meaningful way ‘take back control’ in a global world dominated by major federal states and multinational companies was always fanciful at best. But we clearly are nowhere near taking back responsibility.
I remain in hope that we can re-establish a community and a Government which understands that words, actions, and indeed inactions have consequences; and thereby restore pride in being English.
Please send your letters to [email protected] Letters must be accompanied by a full name and address. Anonymous letters are never printed. We reserve the right to edit letters for any reason.