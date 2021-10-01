A group of migrants arrive via the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The writers of last week’s letters concerning the RNLI assisting Border Force to rescue migrants across the Channel seem to have missed the point.

These people have made the choice to leave the safe country of France and pay high prices to smugglers to ship them illegally in dinghies to England.

When this mission first began in earnest over three years ago the migrants faced few dangers in the open sea as Border Force (BF) were available to escort them to UK shores.

Since then the process has become routine practice with the French and English Border Forces working together to taxi them safely across the Channel.

This action involves the English BF meeting them in UK waters where they are transferred to the BF boats.

Their dinghies are towed behind the BF boats which then take them to Dover or other nearby ports. From there they are put on coaches and taken to hotels throughout England where they are provided with accommodation.

This procedure, which the government appears unable to stop, takes place on a regular basis and, as a result, thousands of undocumented migrants enter Britain.

Due to the spiralling increase in numbers, the RNLI boat has been brought in to help bus as many as they can across the Channel.

However, this contradicts the purpose of the RNLI whose role as a charity supported by donations is to rescue people in danger at sea.

Unfortunately all the while the RNLI is acting as a daily shuttle bus it is most unlikely to be on full alert to respond to genuine emergencies.