The world needs to be vaccinated before we can deal with variants of Covid

Deadcatting is the technique of changing the narrative away from something you think is more toxic to yourself.

We now are engaged in a warlike campaign to save the British Christmas by having our third dose of vaccine. What we are failing to recognise is that the Omicron version has come from Africa, the least vaccinated continent. In fact we are reaping the rewards of failing to fund the worldwide campaign, Covax, to distribute vaccines to the poorer countries throughout the world.

In Africa only 8% of people have received their second dose: in the UK over 40% of people have received their third dose.Unless and until the statistics are broadly the same in all parts of the world we shall not be free of any new invading variant.

The remedy is simple: give to the rest of the world the millions of vaccine shots we ordered and hoarded, in some cases till they were out of date and useless to anyone.