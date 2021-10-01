Vehicles queue for fuel at a petrol station. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The paranoid Covid restrictions and a long-standing European-wide shortage of HGV drivers (both blamed on Brexit!) have led to irrational panic buying of petrol - while supermarket shelves are already depleted of Easter eggs. HGV work is not very appealing; it’s made hellish by car drivers and legislators. Since 1930, driving hours have been set in law; yet long-haul drivers are now barred from sleeping in Kent’s laybys (blame climate change?).

Wayne Andrews was not critical of the RNLI’s bravery, only of the bizarre political mess in which it has become unwittingly embroiled. If I pilot a pedalo from Camber to France, I’d expect to be rescued by the RNLI, brought back to Blighty and deservedly have my wrist slapped. So why are the RNLI and Coastguards not returning these migrants to the safety of the ‘EU’?

France and Spain are awash with space: England has the second highest density of population in Europe (and arguably the densest politicians), but we can’t accommodate the world.

Ashford (Hastings, Maidstone) is fast running out of prime agricultural land on which to build houses and supermarkets!

Does not charity begin at home?