PM Boris Johnson

Your regular Brextremist correspondents wish those of us who mourn Britain’s loss of prestige and stature in the world to retire into some sort of political hibernation.

They will be disappointed. The damage that their bogus nationalism has done to our children and grandchildren will be exposed continuously despite their embarrassment and discomfort.

Food unharvested and wasted from lack of skilled staff from Europe, supermarket shelves empty and fuel pumps dry from the shortage of drivers, and gas price hikes are the latest crises caused and/or exaggerated by Brexit.

It took 40 years for Brextremist No.1 to persuade the Conservative Party to abandon sanity; we now have to show the world that being British is more than flying the flag and singing ‘Jerusalem’ or ‘Sweet Caroline’, it is about integrity, justice, fairness and tolerance.

Our present prime minister nor his Government are ambassadors for these British values.