Why employers need to make hospitality work more hospitable for staff

Your article in last weeks paper only gave the employers side of the problem of staff shortages in the hospitality industry. I think the employers need to look at things from the employees point of view.

My son is a classically trained chef so I have seen things from the other side.

He restarted work following the lock down and was immediately asked to sign a contract for 48 hours.

This he did as it seems to be the expected norm for this industry, he has signed similar contracts at other places he has worked.

He was then expected to do overtime as it was needed, once again an industry norm, and ended up working 170 hours in a fortnight.

At a previous place of employment he would always works more hour usually over 60 hours a week. How can anyone lead a normal life when they are working so much?

I have some sympathy with the business owners as the paying public seem to not want to pay a realistic price for a meal out, but their profit shouldn’t be at the expense of there employees who work really unsociable hours and are often forced to work split shifts.

Is it any wonder that catering staff, who found other jobs due to the lock down, do not want to return to their old way of life?

They have found that having shorter regular hours gives them more time for themselves and their families.

It is one thing to work ridiculous hours when you are working for yourself, its another thing to employee people and expect them to do the same.