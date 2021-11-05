Red and white poppies for Remembrance

As Remembrance Sunday and the wearing of the traditional red poppy once again approaches, some readers may like to know about the attractive fabric white poppies with the word ‘Peace’ in the centre.

A white poppy, promoting Peace, can be worn with no disrespect to all those who have died and who continue to die in wars; whilst the traditional red poppy can honour and remember the war dead without promoting war: why not wear both side-by-side, as many now do?

These are available from the Peace Pledge Union (1 Peace Passage London N7 0BT, tel. 0207 424 9444; e-mail: [email protected]; website: https.ppu.org.uk/remembrance-white-poppies). Also locally from Bookbusters in Queens Road, and from the little artificial flowers shop in Old Hastings High Street.