Will somebody please enlighten me how a development can be awarded an accolade before it’s built?
From: Eric Salter, Norman Close, Battle
Will somebody please enlighten me how a development proposal can be awarded an accolade when the buildings are not constructed and have yet to receive planning permission (Blackfriars project named best rural or suburban development at the Inside Housing Development Awards).
I would have thought feedback from occupiers and users would be the criteria as to whether or not, a development is successful. A building may look wonderful from artists impressions but as the saying goes, proof of the pudding is in the eating. Is my reasoning wrong?
