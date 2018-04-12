The attractions of an English summer

Us Brits are famous for our obsession with the weather - our need to start every ice breaking conversation with some meteorological observation, and never more so than the grateful way we shake off the end of winter. Hopefully we are finally at that moment!

In Hastings and in Rye our towns come into full blossom in the sun. Our friends and neighbours tell us of new projects and events which all have to be fit around the many different community activities that fill up our calendars.

Hastings is known for our famous Pirate Day, where last year we defended our world record despite a valiant attempt by Penzance to dethrone us! We also hold the Jack in the Green Festival which is a great way to welcome in the warm summer weather. The Festival is held from 4 May until the end of the May Bank Holiday and runs all throughout Hastings.

Being by the sea and having such beautiful architecture increases our popularity with visitors. People who come and see the Pier for the first time are always so impressed - hopefully we get a good result from the accountants who are looking for a new owner.

Visitors flock to Rye for its beautiful streets, famous Church Square, literary history, artistic community and many more reasons. Also on the May Bank Holiday weekend, we have the Rye International Jazz and Blues Festival which showcases world class musicians and artists right on our doorstep.

We really are fortunate to have such fantastic natural advantages in our towns: The parks, the sea, and hopefully the weather will also be on our side as we move into summer. I hope that with the hot weather in store for us, we can all find the time to enjoy the great attractions and events our towns have to offer.