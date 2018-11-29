‘Oscar’ of the tech industry for Sussex company’s client

A client of a Sussex tech company has scooped a national award.

Proptech company Yourkeys.com, a client of Horsham based AutomationSquared.com, has won best tech start-up 2018 at the GoTech awards.

Automationsquared.com were chosen by London based Yourkeys.com as their progress technology partner a few months ago.

Yourkeys.com’s drive to transform the way property is bought and sold has been recognised in the awards which are renowned in the tech industry.

They are considered the Oscars for professionals, investors and entrepreneurs operating in the innovation space.

From bio-tech to prop-tech and more, the awards have been structured to showcase businesses of all sizes across the UK.

Founder of Yourkeys.com, Riccardo Iannucci-Dawson said: “We are totally thrilled to be bringing home the prize!

“We have huge respect for the GoTech Awards and the prestige they bring.

“To have won best tech start-up is a dream come true and a real boost to help us push on and keep improving the property sector through our technology.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our team who helped make this a reality.”

Yourkeys.com are shaking up the industry and revolutionising the way new-build homes are bought and sold.

They are giving the power back to house developers and their buyers, allowing them control, oversight, clarity and transparency.

A new tech platform created by the team at Yourkeys.com, allows buyers to purchase new homes online from start to finish from anywhere in the world.

The platform sets out the buying process for new homes in a timeline via a private online dashboard.

Yourkeys.com is not only a tech platform, it is also a communications hub.

Everyone involved in a property transaction is connected and able to liaise with one another, to generate live updates and clear oversight of how the transaction is progressing.

Anthony Stonham, CEO of AutomationSquared.com added: “This is an exciting opportunity to showcase how the smart application of progressive technology can accelerate growth through true technical innovation leading to increased market saturation, productivity and ultimate value.

“Yourkeys.com have leapt from the blocks, it’s now our mission to square their growth”

Automationsquared.com is a software company founded and based in Horsham that helps start-ups and SMEs realise value from progressive technology such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Virtual Reality and Progressive Web Applications.