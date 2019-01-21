Pebble painting starts for Mary Stanford memorial in Rye Harbour

There was a strong sense of community spirit in Rye Harbour on Sunday (January 20) when local families came together to start creating the pebble pavement memorial for the Mary Stanford.

The plan is to create a decorative pebble floor by the side of the Rye Harbour RNLI Lifeboat Station to mark the 90th anniversary of the Mary Stanford disaster.

Tanya Cutting. Photo by KT Bruce.

The memorial would see residents and community groups paint the pebbles with unique, nautical designs.

The first pebble painting workshop took place at the Village Hall on Sunday. There was a lovely atmosphere as people were engrossed with creating their individual designs.

One family, which is directly connected to the disaster, was represented by four generations – Betty, Bev, Ria and children – and all enjoyed the painting.

Family members of RNLI crew were joined by the villagers, and Dean and his family, who run the Tuesday night fish and chip van. All contributed to the memorial with innovate designs.

Mary Stanford memorial pebble painting workshop. Photo by KT Bruce. SUS-190121-153047001

Organiser and RNLI Rye Harbour press office, KT Bruce, said: “A big thank you to Karen Hollister and Amy Hopson who provided pebbles already painted to give inspiration.

“Thank you Tanya, from the village shop, who has been so supportive of this venture and has encouraged people to come along.

“Thanks also to Holly and Saul and their family, and Julie, who came along to the second workshop and created some lovely pebbles.

“The local Guides, Brownies and Scouts have workshops next month. I am looking for all the local agencies – fire, police, HM Coastguards, Rother Responders, U3A and other groups – to be part of this community project.”

Betty at the pebble painting workshop. Photo by KT Bruce.

To register your interest, contact KT Bruce kt@ktbrucephotography.com to book your workshop.

Pebbles from the first two public workshops. Photo by KT Bruce.

Beau busy at work. Photo by KT Bruce.

Pebbles painted by Karen Hollister, Amy Hopson and KT Bruce.