The Seafood and wine Festival was a sensational success this weekend with organisers Hastings Council claiming it was the busiest ever.

People enjoyed perfect sunny weather for the event, which saw local producers and restaurants offering everything from fresh fish to wines and ciders from Sussex and Kent.

Hastings Seafood and Wine 2018. SUS-180917-072359001

A varied programme of live music in a large marquee helped keep the crowds entertained during the two day event, A jazz breakfast with Liane Carroll sold out weeks before the event.