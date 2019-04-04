People in Hastings and Rother can now donate locally to Mozambique crisis

St Leonards based Legend Group has managed to secure the help of a major international freight forwarder to get locally donated aid items to cyclone hit Mozambique.

The family owned company on the Castleham estate was keen to respond to the humanitarian crisis and has offered warehouse space to act as a first point where people can donate clothing and other aid items.

Cyclone Idai is regarded as one of the worst tropical cyclones on record to affect Africa and has left more than a thousand people dead with hundreds of others missing and homeless.

Terry Page, who runs the company, said: “The international company which has offered to help is already heavily involved in moving freight by air to Mozambique but also, on arrival, in co-coordinating the distribution of the clothing to those that really need it. They are geared up for a transportation schedule in approximately three weeks from now.

“We can now guarantee that anything you donate, will reach the people it is intended for.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to this company but we really do need your help as well. Please bring any clean clothing that you are happy to donate (any age group / male or female), to our warehouse at 82 Castleham Road, Castleham Industrial Estate, St Leonards-on-Sea TN38 9NT.

“Our telephone number is 01424 559169. Up the B2159, left at the old Observer building, up Telford Road for a short distance and right at the roundabout We are directly in-front of you at that point. Our hours are 8am to 5.30pm but if you phone and require a reasonable change to that, we will accommodate you. For more visit - www.lgfulfilment.co.uk and www.alphawolfdesign.com.”

