20 jobs created in £1.4m Bexhill retirement village revamp
A Bexhill retirement village is undergoing a £1.4million revamp.
Owner Agincare says St Peter’s Park Retirement Village’s refurbishment programme includes conversion work for specialist accommodation and facilities for those living with dementia.
There will also be a new heating system plus landscaping to gardens.
A spokesman said: “With 18 new bedrooms and the opportunity to cater healthcare specifically to dementia needs, the new residence combines accessibility, safety and comfort with high quality care by the skilled St Peter’s team.”
Registered Manager Lisa Turner said: “The specialised team here are looking forward to being able to cater to each new resident with state of the art care and facilities.”
The new refurbishment has also created 20 new jobs.
Agincare Homes chief operating officer Tim Buckley added:“We are delighted to invest in St Peter’s Park Retirement Village and bring new jobs to Bexhill-on-Sea. The new dementia care facilities are a fantastic addition to the village’s existing retirement flats and residential nursing and care home, offering a comprehensive range of high quality care all on one site.”