58 pictures of Rye & District Country Show as event returns

People flocked to the event and were treated to a donkey display, classic car and vintage tractor displays, with more than 170 vehicles to see.

The event had to be cancelled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lots of people went to the show, despite the overcast weather.

The event, held at Elm Tree Farm, Icklesham, raises funds for St Leonards-based St Michael’s Hospice.

There were also many stalls selling local produce, crafts, and garden accessories, as well as a horse show and dog show as part of the event.

