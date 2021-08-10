A-level results: Battle Abbey School sees ‘fantastic’ results

Battle Abbey School students with their A-level results SUS-211008-135410001

The school said nearly two thirds of all grades students achieved were A and A*.

Craig Austen White, academic deputy head, said: “With seven per cent of the cohort going on to Oxford or Cambridge and a fantastic 48 per cent going on to Russell Group universities, our sixth form leavers look set to fulfill the potential they exhibited so often in their time at Battle Abbey.

“Much has been mentioned in the national press about grade inflation at A-level but it’s heartening to see that Battle Abbey pupils have performed significantly better than the national average.

“In fact, the average grade for a Year 13 leaver this year was just short of an A; a quite exceptional statistic.

“Of course, this year the numbers do not paint the whole picture. Behind those numbers are stories of personal sacrifices, lockdown challenges and family pressures and illness due to the pandemic.

“Our A-level cohort put in the time and the work and have a set of results that they richly deserve. They should be immensely proud of themselves.”

David Clark, headmaster, said: “This has been a very trying year in terms of the level of disruption to our usual teaching methods, and perhaps most critically, the way pupils have been able to access the additional support that we feel gives our pupils the best opportunity to maximise their results.

“As ever, our pupils and teachers have gone above and beyond in terms of their dedication in securing this stunning set of results.

“We must not overlook the contribution our parents have made to this performance too.

“It’s often said at Battle Abbey but we really do regard our parents as partners and their unswerving dedication to providing the space and conditions at home to get the very best from their children should not be taken lightly.

“Special mention should go to our Oxford-bound pupils Oliver Skeet, Ella McKilllion-Campbell and Dan Savage who all received A* grades across the board.

“There really are too many to mention individually but among others of note are Sophie Fowler (A* A* A* A) who will now go on to study law with Hispanic law at Leeds.”

James Graham, who got A* A* A, who will now go on to Edinburgh to study mechanical engineering. Zak Larkin (A* A* A*) who will be heading to Exeter to study mathematics and Amelia Kirk-Brown (A* A* A) who will go to Cardiff to study pharmacology.

Mr Clark added: “Unusually we have three leavers going into veterinary medicine this year with Nina Lazarova (A* A* A) going to Surrey University and Eve Haley (A* A B) going to Bristol, while Daria McCarthy (A* A* A) will take a gap year to gain experience at a veterinary practice before going on to university.

“Some of Battle Abbey School’s departments registered particularly pleasing results. Drama saw their pupils get A* and A grades across the board as did psychology. Similarly, our entire Btec PE Cohort received Distinction star grades.

“The range of subjects is especially pleasing this year with Leah Slater going on to study film and Spanish, Imogen Birkett, journalism, Alex O’Brien, liberal arts, Megan Hopper, astrophysics and George Fleet, cyber security.