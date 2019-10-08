A sunny but blustery day ahead in Hastings and Rother

It will be mainly dry today with some good spells of sunshine but it will be windy along the coast with winds gusting up to 36mph by late afternoon.

Rain is expected to arrive by early evening but is likely to be light showers.

Temperatures will be around 15 - 16 degrees but feel more like 11 or 12 degrees.

Wednesday’s weather will be similar to today with a cool and mostly dry and sunny start. Showers developing by afternoon, some rather heavy. Winds remaining quite brisk. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

