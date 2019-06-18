Air ambulance called to incident at St Leonards Academy

The air ambulance was called to The St Leonards Academy this afternoon after reports of a medical incident.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said ambulance crews were also called to the scene, in Edinburgh Road, just before midday on Tuesday (June 18).

The air ambulance remained on scene for approximately 20 minutes, according to the spokesman.

SECAmb said one patient was taken to hospital by road.

The St Leonards Academy has been approached for more information.

