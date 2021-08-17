Air ambulance lands in Hastings Alexandra Park for emergency incident
The air ambulance has been called out to an emergency incident in Hastings this afternoon (Tuesday, August 17).
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 5:38 pm
It was seen landing in Alexandra Park at around 3.45pm.
A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “The air ambulance landed to assist us with a call to a private address.”
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a medical incident in Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, at 3.11pm today.
“A man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, by air ambulance.
“There is no further information available.”