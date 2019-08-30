All you need to know about Rye Festival of the Sea

The Rye Festival of the Sea will return this weekend, promising plenty of free maritime fun for all the family.

This year’s event will take place from 11am on Sunday, September 1 and due to the time of the high tide, will take place entirely on The Salts.

The morning starts with a fun dog show, with registration from 10:30am and judging at 11am in four categories: Captain Jack (best male dog in a nautical theme), Prettiest Mermaid (best female dog with a nautical attire), Favourite Salty Sea Dog (best veteran owner or veteran dog), and Bosun’s Bite (best dog in show) to considered by the judge, Bernie Fiddimore from Iden Boarding Kennels.

This is followed by a display of two competing teams from the Rye Sea Cadets on the main arena. There will be music all day from the Rockitmen between events.

At 1:15pm, the raft race will take place with viewing from Monk Bretton Bridge. So far seven teams are taking part.

A Tug of War takes place at 3pm – and there are still places available for any teams wishing to join in.

During the day there will be a kids corner, storytelling and Rye walks by the Town Crier. There will also be many stalls around the main arena selling local products and promoting local charities.

A spokesman for the organisers, who are all volunteers from the local community, said: “We hope you will have a fun family day out and enjoy the laughs and frolics of the events. We could not do this without the kind and generous support of all our sponsors and thank them wholeheartedly for making this happen. A team from the Rye Retreat has kindly volunteered to help us with rubbish collection but we ask that no plastics are used for water bombs at the raft race and that the audience is environmentally aware.”

For more information, see www.ryefestivalofthesea.co.uk or search Rye Festival of the Sea on Facebook.