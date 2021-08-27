Andrew Michael with his son Louis, wife Carolyne and daughter Alex. Picture supplied by Channel 4 SUS-210827-130847001

A retired hotelier, Mr Michael stood as a Ukip candidate in Hastings and Rye during the 2015 election, after saying the party ‘struck a chord’ with him.

He was most well known for appearing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox alongside his wife Carolyne and their children Louis and Alex. They joined the programme when it was launched in 2013.

Channel 4 said he died last weekend after a short illness.

In a statement, Channel 4 said: “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness. Andy passed away last weekend with his family by his side.

“Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox was one of the show’s original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013.

“Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis, and cherished husband to Carolyne, Andy was a much loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family and he will be very sadly missed.

“Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family. The family have asked for privacy at this very sad time.”

The Michael family took a break from Gogglebox while the father-of-four competed in the election.

Appearing on BBC’s Daily Politics ahead of the election, in February 2015, Mr Michael described the Hastings and Rye constituency as ‘beautiful and historic’. He said his aim was to turn a ‘two-party constituency’ historically battled out between Labour and the Conservatives into a ‘three-party constituency’.