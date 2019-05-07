Appeal for volunteers in Hastings and Rother to join hospice photo team

St Michael’s Hospice are appealing for volunteers to join their retail eCommerce team to help photograph donated items for their eBay and Amazon sites.

Hospice volunteer Jodee, who lives in Battle says she enjoys volunteering for the hospice, adding: “I’ve been volunteering in the eCommerce team for a few years and love photographing the various items that we go on to sell on our eBay or Amazon sites.

“I became a hospice volunteer as I wanted to combine my hobby of photography with doing something for the hospice.

“I volunteer one day a week for a few hours. It fits perfectly around my family life.

“I can also do some of the editing from home.

“Some days I can take over 300 photos and I love seeing all the different items that are donated to the hospice for us to sell.”

For more information call 01424 445177 or email volunteering@stmichaelshospice.com