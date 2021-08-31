A man was seen on CCTV approaching the black Audi A3 and kicking the wing mirror, which was then removed and placed in a bag held by another person, police said. The side of the car was also keyed.

The suspect was later seen taking the wing mirror out of the bag on the station platform, according to police. The incident happened at around 10.40pm on Tuesday, July 13.

Officers investigating the matter believe the person pictured could help with their enquiries.

Picture: Sussex Police SUS-210831-151819001