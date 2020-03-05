Awards will celebrate heroes who improve the Sussex countryside

There is a great opportunity to celebrate what is great about Sussex by taking part in the Sussex Countryside Awards.

The awards are organised by the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England and recognise sustainable or low carbon initiatives that enrich and support the Sussex countryside.

The CPRE wants individuals and groups to enter projects completed between December 2016 and January 2020, under the following categories:

‘Empowering Communities’, recognising individuals who make an outstanding contribution towards conservation, biodiversity or climate change. The winner of this will be voted for by a public online vote and will be presented with The Peter Brandon Award.

‘Connecting People and the Countryside’, recognising community groups, local enterprises and schools whose projects and initiatives contribute to enhancing and protecting the countryside and encourage engagement with the natural world.

‘Promoting Nature and the Countryside’, recognising community groups and enterprises with inspiring projects and initiatives that contribute towards a sustainable rural community and thriving countryside.

Director of CPRE Sussex Kia Trainor said: “So many people make a positive contribution to the Sussex countryside and rural communities.

“Climate change and declining wildlife are real challenges and it is important to highlight the achievements of local individuals and groups, so please enter now so that we can celebrate your good work.”

The Countryside Awards are presented every three years. Terry Ellis, from the Littlehampton Civic Society, said it was fantastic that the Littlehampton Rain Garden, a flood resilient green space, won an award in 2017 because it was a true community project. “So many different people worked on it from children up to adults, from the residents to the councils, everybody,” he said. “The people of the town have recognised it as being important. People respect it and it is proved to work.”

For further details of the three categories, details of the entry process and examples of previous winners, please visit our website: www.cpresussex.org.uk/awards

The deadline for submitting entries is the April 30. It is free to enter, and if shortlisted, our panel of judges look forward to visiting your project during June.

Winners will be invited to the Awards Ceremony to be held during the evening of 14th October 2020 at Hendall Manor Barns in Heron’s Ghyll near Uckfield in East Sussex – a CPRE Countryside Awards winner in 2017.

