Battle dinner dance raises £2,000 for Bexhill Cancer Support group

The Bexhill Cancer Support Fundraising Committee held a dinner dance at The Powdermills Hotel, Battle on Friday, June 7.

The local group has raised over £320,000 for local people affected by cancer since its beginning in 1989.

They provide grants to local people who find themselves in financial difficulties having cancer, working in conjunction with Macmillan Cancer Support.

Entertainment at the fundraiser was provided by new, 18 piece all-girl swing band, Some Like It Hotter, who provided their services for free.

The girls wore sparking ballgowns and singer, Sophie Loy, turned a few heads with her classy rendition of The Stripper.

Band leader, Jo Wood says it was a great evening. “The Cinque Ports Lindyhoppers taught everyone the Lambeth Walk during the interval and the dance floor was bristling with bodies for the entire evening,” she said.

“The new lady Mayoress of Bexhill, Cllr Kathy Harmer was in attendance accompanied by her husband, Mike.

“There was also a raffle of high quality experiences.

“The event raised £2,000 for the charity.”

Lynda Kivity-Ray, Chairman Bexhill Cancer Support Fund Raising Committee said: “On behalf of our committee I wanted to express our sincere thanks for a fabulous evening.

“Most of the money raised is used to help local people affected by cancer, and we are currently supporting patient grants for those people who find themselves in financial difficulties as a result of their cancer.

“Many people in Bexhill have been helped in this way, and we are very proud of that.”