Battle man with terminal cancer ‘living in appalling conditions’

A Battle man with terminal cancer and his wife are pleading to be moved into a more suitable home, as they say they are living in ‘appalling’ conditions.

Kirsty Wild said the couple’s Asten Fields home has had a host of problems recently, including rising damp and mould, as well as broken handrails.

Her husband, Jason, 32, has lung cancer, which has spread to his liver and brain. Kirsty said the housing problems are worsening his health.

Kirsty said: “We are living in appalling conditions and my partner can’t even leave the house and walk the distance to where the car is parked. He has multiple tumours and was diagnosed with terminal cancer in May.”

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust wrote to housing association Optivo earlier this year saying that Jason needed to be in a ‘suitable and safe environment’ due to side effects of his chemotherapy.

But Optivo said the couple, who have two daughters, did not meet the criteria to be moved.

Eileen Martin, Optivo’s director of operations, said: “We’re extremely sympathetic to Mr and Mrs Wild’s situation and want to help them find a suitable outcome. Optivo doesn’t allocate homes in the borough, although we’re happy to help residents put in bids for properties.

“We understand Mrs Wild has applied to move through the local authorities housing register. This is undoubtedly the best option as this will give the family the opportunity to bid for suitable properties in the Rother district from all the housing providers, not just Optivo.

“It’s likely this will give the fastest desired outcome. We can support the family with this process.

“Another option for Mr and Mrs Wild to consider is a mutual exchange with another Optivo, council or housing association tenant.

“A management move wouldn’t be appropriate for Mr and Mrs Wild. This is a course of action for situations where a resident needs to be moved immediately for their own safety, in cases such as domestic abuse.

“As we have few available properties in the Rother area, it’s unlikely the family would be given a property that better meets their needs.

“With regards to the complaint Mrs Wild made about ‘damp’ in their current home, we’ve already visited and provided the family with advice on managing condensation.

“We’ve also arranged a second visit by our maintenance surveyor to inspect and arrange any necessary repairs that may have arisen since the first visit.

“We appreciate the family wish to be rehoused and want to do all we can to support them at this difficult time.”

In other news:

Battle Bonfire in pictures.

Firefighters rescue horse from ditch in Etchingham.

Antique clock stolen from house in Rye.